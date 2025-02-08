Seawolves and Seattle Rugby Club Put on a Show in Preseason Clash

February 8, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Seattle, WA - The Seattle Seawolves kicked off their preseason campaign with a spirited matchup against Seattle Rugby Club on Friday night, giving local fans an exciting glimpse of rugby talent from both sides of the pitch. The night was a win for rugby in Seattle, showcasing the depth and passion of the sport in the Pacific Northwest in front of a large crowd despite the freezing temps.

For Seattle Rugby Club, it was an opportunity to step onto a bigger stage and test themselves against a professional outfit. They certainly rose to the challenge, delivering a performance full of skill, grit, and relentless effort. The match provided a valuable platform for local talent to shine, and the club made the most of it, putting the Seawolves under pressure in key moments.

Seawolves Head Coach Allen Clarke was pleased with his side's efforts but acknowledged there is still work to be done as they gear up for the Major League Rugby season.

"It was a good exercise for us, a lot to be satisfied with, but there are elements of the game we need to tidy up as well," Clarke said. "We saw a little bit of frustration, but that's what preseason games are for, and it sets us up nicely for the week ahead and preparing for San Diego. Now it begins!"

With the preseason tune-up complete, the Seawolves now turn their focus to their season opener against the San Diego Legion. Beyond the scoreboard, Friday night's game was a testament to the growth of rugby in Seattle-a city where the sport continues to thrive, thanks to Kellen Gordon, Seattle Rugby Club Mens Director of Rugby, and the whole squad who showed up and showed out.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.