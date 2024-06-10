Seattle Seawolves Clinch a Spot in the Playoffs

June 10, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Seawolves clinch a seat in the US Major League Rugby playoffs with an electrifying win at home against the Utah Warriors.

Seawolves made use of the sunshine, warmer weather and put on a show for the sellout crowd at Starfire stadium with no less than 10 tries on the scoreboard and all but one penalty conversion to win. Both teams walk away with a bonus point for scoring 4 or more tries.

Half Time Seawolves 49 - Warriors 10.

Full Time Seawolves 68 - Warriors 29.

Seattle's Jade Stighling deservedly received the man of the match accolade for a stellar performance scoring 4 tries, and adding to his ball carries meters, which he is already a top ten leader in the league for both offensive tactics.

Seawolves remain the top performing Seattle sports team with their 2024, 10-3-0 record and with previous notable results; 2018 & 2019 back to back MLR champions, 2022 Western Conference Champions, 2023 semi-final winners and currently the second top team in the league with their current 50 championship points.

The Seawolves are on the road next week to play Houston SaberCats, who are currently sitting at the top of the league, on June 15 at 4.00pm PT. You can watch all the action on FS1.

