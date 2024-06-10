NOLA GOLD Clinches Playoff Spot

June 10, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold Rugby has punched their ticket to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. With three games remaining in the regular season, NOLA Gold secured a spot in the postseason with a 20-13 win over the Miami Sharks.

From the outset, NOLA Gold dominated the field in lineouts and tactical prowess. Augusto Bohme marched through Miami's defense for the first Gold Try, setting the tone for an intense battle. Despite Miami's relentless pressure, NOLA Gold remained composed, extending their lead with a remarkable try from Malcolm May.

NOLA Gold Rugby is the third MLR team to clinch a 2024 playoff berth. This milestone not only highlights their exceptional performance on the field but also reinforces their standing as a force to be reckoned with in Major League Rugby.

As they embark on this historic journey, NOLA Gold Rugby extends their heartfelt gratitude to their dedicated fans whose unwavering support has been instrumental in their success. Together, they look forward to continuing their pursuit of excellence and making their mark in the playoffs.

