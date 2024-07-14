Seattle Seawolves Announce Leadership Changes for 2024

July 14, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Effective August 15th, 2024, the Seattle Seawolves Rugby Club will be making two changes to their executive leadership team.

First, current Team President and COO Tom Barden will be returning to his previous roles as retired person, part-owner, and season ticket holder.

Seawolves CEO Brian Jones shared: "Tom agreed to join the day-to-day leadership team for the 2024 season to help us industrialize some of our processes, innovate elements of our match day experience, and prepare for the continued growth of rugby, the Seawolves, and Major League Rugby. By all measures, it has been a success. Tom has become a great friend and has agreed to continue to work with us on special projects while also being an advisor and invaluable resource to the Seawolves Leadership Team."

Said Barden, "I have enjoyed my year working in rugby. Working in sports has always been a dream of mine. I am not going far, you will still find me in the Seawolves Club next season - just as a fan!"

The Seawolves are also thrilled to be adding longtime Northwest sports executive, Drew Dambreville, as the team's new Chief Operating Officer. Among an impressive array of sports-related leadership positions, Dambreville is the Co-Founder of the Seattle All Star Classic and served as the Vice President of Team Business and Event Operations for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. Dambreville was a scholarship Track and Field athlete at the University of Washington, graduating in 1999.

Seawolves CEO Brian Jones shared: "We are excited and fortunate to be adding Drew's experience, energy, and connections to the Seawolves. The Seawolves are committed to winning, thrilling fans, and inspiring our community, which leads to growing MLR and the game of rugby, year-round. Drew will play a crucial role in delivering on those goals in 2025 and beyond. Our investors, staff, Clarkie, and I are excited to partner with Drew on the continued growth of the Seawolves."

Said Dambreville, "I am very excited to be joining the playoff-bound Seawolves Rugby Club and to get to be involved in growing the game of rugby regionally and nationally. Rugby is a sport on the rise in the US, and I can't wait to dig in and contribute to the journey. Together We Hunt!"

Fans and supporters are encouraged to express their gratitude to Tom Barden for his service and to extend a warm welcome to Drew Dambreville at the upcoming playoff match on Sunday, July 21st, 2024.

