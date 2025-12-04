Seattle Seawolves Announce 2026 Major League Rugby Schedule

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We are proud to share our full 2026 Major League Rugby schedule, a season shaped by a new league structure and a sharper competitive focus. With six clubs in the competition, a ten match regular season, and a streamlined playoff format, every result carries weight. Our path is set, and we look forward to attacking the year with purpose.

A Season Built for Precision

Major League Rugby enters its revised competition model in 2026. Each club plays ten total matches, split evenly between five home and five away. The top four teams at the end of the regular season advance straight to the semifinals, with the winners meeting in the 2026 Major League Rugby Championship.

This format rewards consistency. It puts pressure on every performance. And it raises the standard of preparation required week after week. We welcome that challenge.

Our 2026 Regular Season Schedule

We open the season at home under the lights and close it on the road in a high stakes matchup. The full slate is as follows:

April 3 vs Old Glory DC at 7:30 PM PT

April 12 at Anthem RC at 1:00 PM PT

April 19 at California Legion at 5:00 PM PT

April 24 vs Chicago Hounds at 7:00 PM PT

May 3 at New England Free Jacks at 1:00 PM PT

May 10 at Old Glory DC at 1:00 PM PT

May 17 vs Anthem RC at 1:00 PM PT

May 24 at Chicago Hounds at 1:00 PM PT

May 31 vs New England Free Jacks at 5:00 PM PT

June 7 vs California Legion at 6:00 PM PT

The balance of home and away fixtures gives us a steady rhythm through April and May, with a strong run of home matches in the middle of the schedule. These weeks will be key as the playoff picture begins to take shape.

Competing in a New Landscape

The 2026 MLR field includes six clubs:

- Anthem RC

- California Legion

- Chicago Hounds

- Old Glory DC

- New England Free Jacks

- Seattle Seawolves

With fewer opponents and fewer total matches, familiarity and preparation become critical. Every matchup creates a direct impact on the table. Every win strengthens the road to the semifinals.

For us, the focus is simple. Protect home field. Travel with intent. Execute under pressure. The structure of the season gives no room for drift, which fits the way we operate as a club.

Looking Ahead

Our staff, players, and supporters understand what this season represents. It is a clean, condensed framework built to highlight the league's strongest performances. We are ready for the work ahead and eager to take the field in front of our community.

The journey begins April 3. We look forward to representing Seattle with pride throughout the 2026 campaign.







Major League Rugby Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.