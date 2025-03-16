Seattle Reign vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - Game Highlights

March 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Gabi Portilho and Emeri Adames both score in the 1-1 draw between the Seattle Reign and Gotham FC.

