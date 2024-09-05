Sea Bears Sign Five Players to the Protected List

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have retained the first right to negotiate with five members of its 2024 team for the 2025 season.

In the CEBL, all players are on single-season contracts, which means every club must sign its full roster each Spring. Free agency for the 2025 season begins Feb. 1. Each club is granted the right to negotiate with players on their protected list from now until Mar. 1 without interference from other CEBL teams.

Any player left unsigned after that deadline will become a free agent and gain the ability to sign with any CEBL club on Mar. 2.

The Sea Bears protected list consists of:

Emmanuel Akot

Mason Bourcier

Alex Campbell

Stephane Ingo

Chad Posthumus

Akot averaged 11.3 points in 22.8 minutes of action for his hometown Sea Bears this past season. He shot an extremely efficient 55 per cent from the field and 42.1 per cent from deep. The 6-8 forward did it all, showing up big on the glass while distributing the ball and making high-energy plays on both ends of the floor. Akot also led the team in assists to turnovers. After suffering a groin injury in the latter half of the season, Akot returned for the team's Aug. 2 playoff game in Calgary, tying his season-high of 23 points he first notched June 22 vs. Saskatchewan. For Akot's full season stats, please click here.

Bourcier captured the hearts of Winnipeg faithful with his hustle, never-say-die attitude and defensive grit. The fourth-year CEBL player is coming off his first as a professional after three seasons as a U SPORTS developmental player. The point guard averaged 2.8 assists and 5.2 points, shooting more effectively than he had in his previous three CEBL stints. Bourcier's season high of 13 points came twice: once on June 6 at Niagara then again July 5 at Montreal. Bourcier made his first start with the Sea Bears on June 19 at Canada Life Centre, when he played a pivotal role in Target Time to lead a comeback victory. For Bourcier's full season stats, please click here.

Campbell, a season-long starter for the Sea Bears, brought veteran composure and reliable defence to the line-up. Campbell surpassed several CEBL milestones, including the first Canadian to reach 1,000 career CEBL points, which he did in incredible fashion to secure the victory in Winnipeg's next-basket-wins home opener on May 24. He also became the first player to knock down 200 three-pointers. Campbell averaged 6.2 points in 23.9 minutes this past season. For his full season stats, please click here.

Ingo joined the team late this past season after the departure of Shane Osayande. Ingo stepped into his role right away, more than doubling his playing time and offensive output from his previous season with the Sea Bears. In his six games with Winnipeg in 2024, he averaged 5.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 17.5 minutes. He also led the team in rebounds for two of those six contests. For his full season stats, please click here.

Posthumus, another veteran of the CEBL and hometown favourite, had one of his most efficient CEBL seasons this past year, posting a team-leading 63.9 field goal percentage as he logged 10.3 minutes and 5.6 points per game. The 6-11 centre put up a season-high 17 on June 5 in Brampton. He also achieved two major CEBL milestones after surpassing the 500-mark in both points and rebounds. For his full season stats, please click here.

"We have a lot to look forward to next summer, including hosting Championship Weekend here in Winnipeg and the expanded regular season. Managing the roster movement that comes as part of the league, it's important to us that we have continuity in our roster. We are excited to protect these five players. We believe they can provide a solid core and needed continuity for us as we build for a special summer ahead. We are so thankful for the tremendous fan support from Sea Bears nation and we are aiming to make summer 2025 the stuff dreams are made of in Winnipeg," said Sea Bears head coach and general manager, Mike Taylor.

Both the players and the club must agree to having a player placed on the team's protected list.

The Sea Bears will have an automatic bye to the Western Conference Final next season as the host team of Championship Weekend 2025. The team has partnered with the Province of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg to host the weekend-long basketball festival surrounding the league's final and semifinal games.

Season tickets for 2025 are available at an early bird rate now until Sept. 15. For more information, visit seabears.ca.

