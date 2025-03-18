Sea Bears Re-Sign Guard Mason Bourcier

March 18, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today they have re-signed Canadian point guard Mason Bourcier for the 2025 season. Bourcier returns to the Sea Bears after a strong 2024 season and a productive winter overseas.

Bourcier, 25, spent the 2024-25 season with Tartu Ulikool Maks & Moorits in Estonia, where he averaged 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 27 minutes over 12 games. He recorded a season-high 19 points in 31 minutes on Nov. 1 against BK Ventspils.

During the 2024 CEBL season with the Sea Bears, Bourcier averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 20.6 minutes across 21 games. He scored a season-high 13 points on two occasions, June 6 and July 5, both against the Montreal Alliance. Beyond the box score, Bourcier is known for his ability to elevate his teammates and make a meaningful impact on the game.

"I couldn't be more excited to return to the Sea Bears organization," said Bourcier. "After a great experience overseas and having some time to prepare for this upcoming season, I've never felt better and I'm ready to take a big step with this organization. The fan base is world-class and I have faith this team can win a championship this summer in front of the best fans in the league."

Sea Bears head coach and general manager Mike Taylor expressed his enthusiasm for Bourcier's return.

"Mason Bourcier plays with fire and determination, makes his teammates better, and is a connector for our team. We loved seeing him attack the rim and dive on the floor for loose balls to make plays last year. Mason will give us continuity in our backcourt at point guard and combo guard. We are really excited about his return."

Bourcier becomes the third Canadian signed by the Sea Bears this season, joining Emmanuel Akot and Alex Campbell. The team also signed Tevian Jones on March 12, adding even more talent to an already strong roster.

The Sea Bears will tip off the 2025 CEBL season on May 16 with their home opener against the Edmonton Stingers.

