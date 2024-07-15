Sea Bears Release Forward Shane Osayande

July 15, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears have released forward Shane Osayande.

The team is grateful for Osayande's contributions to the club on the floor and in the community for the past two years.

"We thank Shane for his work over the last two summers and appreciate his help in establishing the Sea Bears organization. We wish Shane all the best for his future," said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor.

"We are looking for every opportunity to improve our team and help our playoff chances."

The team is back in action this Thursday, July 18 in Vancouver. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. CT.

