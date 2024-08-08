Sea Bears Nation Smashes CEBL Single-Season Attendance Record

August 8, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have surpassed the league's single-season attendance record, their own mark set in 2023. In 10 regular season games in 2024, the Sea Bears saw a total of 86,275 fans attend Canada Life Centre. The team's previous mark, then a CEBL record, was 55,029 in its 10 regular season games in 2023. The team reached 65,609 total fans that year after its playoff game on August 4, 2023.

The team also set a new single-game franchise record in its final match of the 2024 regular season with 11,051, besting the previous mark of 10,580 set in the team's playoff game in 2023.

"We never cease to be amazed by the passion and energy of our incredible fan base. Sea Bears Nation is the foundation of all that we do and we cannot wait to see them back at Canada Life Centre in May of 2025," said Winnipeg Sea Bears president Jason Smith.

The Calgary Surge overtook the Sea Bears' single-game attendance record in their home opener this year when 12,327 fans filled Scotiabank Saddledome on May 21. Before the Sea Bears joined the league in 2023, the previous CEBL single-game attendance record stood at 4,404, a mark owned by the Vancouver Bandits.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from August 8, 2024

Sea Bears Nation Smashes CEBL Single-Season Attendance Record - Winnipeg Sea Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.