Sea Bears Fend Off Stingers' Comeback Attempt For 4th Straight Win

Winnipeg Sea Bears' Justin Wright-Foreman on game night

Winnipeg, seemingly, doesn't like to make things easy on itself.

The Sea Bears blew a 16-point lead and trailed heading into Target Score Time, but came back to earn their first-ever home victory over the Edmonton Stingers in a 102-101 thriller at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

It marks the third come-from-behind victory of a four-game winning streak for Winnipeg, which is now 7-5 and into third place alone in the West following Calgary's loss to Brampton earlier Wednesday.

