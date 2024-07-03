Mitrou-Long's Heroics Lift Honey Badgers Past Surge in High-Scoring Thriller
July 3, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
For the second straight game, Elijah Mitrou-Long played the role of hero.
Thanks to the Canadian guard's game-winning three-pointer, the Brampton Honey Badgers (6-8) came away with a thrilling 108-105 home victory over the Calgary Surge (6-6) at the CAA Centre to extend their winning streak to three games.
Brampton trailed 98-93 entering Target Score Time but fought back to tie the game at 105-105. Then, Mitrou-Long squared up his defender, and hit a contested step-back trey to clinch the win in dramatic fashion.
