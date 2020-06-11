Scrappers Announce June Boom Drive-In Fireworks on Friday, June 26th

Niles, Ohio - Due to the expected delay to the start of the baseball season, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers are announcing "June Boom Drive-In Fireworks" at the Eastwood Field parking lot on Friday, June 26th, presented by the Eastwood Mall Complex and Phantom Fireworks with media partners 21 WFMJ & WBCB and Mix 98.9. The fireworks show will begin at 10pm. The fireworks display is brought to you by Phantom Fireworks.

June Boom Drive-In Fireworks is a free event open to the community. Gates to the Eastwood Field parking lot will open at 8:00pm. Both gates (Route 46 side and Route 422 side) will be open. Cars will be directed where to park, socially distanced, by lot attendants. All guests will need to stay safely inside their vehicles or sit directly in front of their vehicles for the duration of the event. The event, scheduled in consultation with local health officials, will implement guidelines to place community safety first. There is to be no congregating in lot and no groups of 10 or more. If outside vehicle, guests are encouraged to wear a mask. Scrappers staff and security will direct and monitor the Eastwood Field parking lot with guidelines strictly enforced.

Guests are invited to watch the fireworks show while remaining in their vehicles or directly in front of their vehicles and listening to fireworks music on Iheart Media's Mix 98.9 station. There will be no concessions or restrooms at the event. If the June Boom Drive-In Fireworks are rained out, they will be rescheduled for Saturday, June 27th at the same time.

To stay up to date with the Scrappers or for more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and play all home games at Eastwood Field. Notable alumni include C.C. Sabathia, Victor Martinez, Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis and Jose Ramirez.

