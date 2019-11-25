Scrappers Announce Holiday Store Kiosk Hours at Eastwood Mall

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will open their annual holiday kiosk at the Eastwood Mall on Thursday, November 28 and will remain open until Tuesday, December 24. The kiosk will be located in the JCPenney's hall near Old Navy and Sports Obsession. Merchandise, ticket packages and Hot Stove tickets featuring Omar Vizquel will be available for purchase.

The Scrappers will offer the following deals November 28-December 1:

- $50 Gold Book (normally $95): 15 undated tickets, food and merchandise discounts and a $20 Eastwood Mall Gift Card (while supplies last)

- 20% of ALL merchandise

- Spend $100 on merchandise or tickets and receive a $25 H&M gift card (while supplies last)

On Cyber Monday (12/2) the Scrappers will offer the $50 Gold Book with Eastwood Mall Gift Card online. To purchase, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

For Scrappers kiosk hours visit www.eastwoodmall.com/hours.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and open up their season at home on Wednesday, June 24 against the Auburn Doubledays. For more information about individual game tickets, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

