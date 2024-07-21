Scotty Pippen Jr. Posts SIXTH-EVER Summer League Triple-Double

July 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

#GLeagueAlum Scotty Pippen Jr. was ON FIRE for the Memphis Grizzlies in the #NBA2KSummerLeague Semifinals, posting just the sixth-ever triple-double in Summer League history to help the team remain undefeated and advance to Monday's Championship game.

23 PTS | 10 REB | 10 AST

