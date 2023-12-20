Scott Proefrock Named President of New England Professional Baseball

December 20, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New England Knockouts News Release







Brockton, Mass. - Longtime baseball executive, Scott Proefrock, has been named president of New England Professional Baseball, LLC. He will provide executive oversight in the operations of the New England Knockouts, the Windy City ThunderBolts of the Frontier League, and the Brockton Rox of the Futures League. All three teams are owned by Brian Kahn.

Proefrock has an extensive history in professional baseball that dates to 1987 when he got his start as an intern for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, and Baltimore Orioles before he was named the assistant general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008, a role he maintained for 13 years.

"I'm excited to be back in the game," says Scott Proefrock, President of New England Professional Baseball, LLC. "I believe MLB Partners and independent leagues are vital to the future of the game, both in providing baseball fans across the country with access to affordable family entertainment and aspiring players with a place to pursue their dreams. I look forward to continuing to support our GMs, Mike VerSchave in Windy City and Nick Desrosiers in New England and Brockton, in their efforts to make memories for our fans, players, and staff."

As president of the New England Professional Baseball, LLC, his initial focus will be on the newly christened New England Knockouts. The Knockouts were announced in September as the 16th Frontier League team, playing in the Eastern Division out of Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. This will be Proefrock's first year working with teams in an MLB Partner League, but it is not his first time helping to get a fledgling franchise started. In 1995, he became the director of baseball administration for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, more than two years before they began American League play. He was named assistant general manager in 1998 and held that position through the first eight years of the team's existence.

The Brockton Rox also play out of Campanelli Stadium and, in 2024, will be playing their 13th year in the Futures League, a collegiate summer wood-bat league that features teams in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Connecticut. The Windy City ThunderBolts operate out of Crestwood, Illinois, and are entering their 25th season in the Frontier League, playing in the Western Division.

About the New England Knockouts:

The New England Knockouts are an exciting addition to the Frontier League, set to kick off its inaugural season in 2024. With the support of passionate fans and a strong commitment to community engagement, the team aims to bring the thrill of professional baseball to New England for generations to come.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 20, 2023

Scott Proefrock Named President of New England Professional Baseball - New England Knockouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.