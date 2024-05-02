Schreck Sinks Hops on Towering Homer

EVERETT, WA: RJ Schreck's three-run home run in the sixth inning propelled the Frogs to victory 7-1 over the Hops Wednesday night at Funko Field.

The Hops hopped out to an early lead on a solo home run crushed over the left-field wall by Andrew Pintar. That would be the only run the Hops would scratch across all evening.

Right-hander Juan Burgos turned in another strong performance for the AquaSox in his third start and fifth appearance. In the longest appearance of his career, Burgos tossed five innings of one-run ball while allowing only three hits. He also struck out three batters and walked only one in his fourth appearance this season allowing one earned run or less. Burgos has yet to allow more than three hits while pitching this season.

The AquaSox bats then came alive in the bottom half of the sixth inning. Josh Hood and Jared Sundstrom hit consecutive singles to begin the inning. With no outs and two runners on, Ben Williamson smacked an RBI single to knot the game 1-1. The very next batter, Schreck would play hero, hitting a 402.7-foot home run over the right field wall to give the Frogs a 4-1 lead. Schreck's homer was his first with the Sox and was the deciding factor in the game.

After the Frogs took the lead, right-hander Nick Davila threw two scoreless innings. Assisting Davila defensively was Hunter Fitz-Gerald, who made a leaping catch at first base to save a line drive from dropping for a hit in the top of the eighth.

Victor Labrada provided an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, hitting an RBI single that scored Sundstrom to extend the lead by one. Andrew Miller then provided a very comfortable lead, hitting a 2-RBI single that scored Williamson and Labrada. Troy Taylor pitched a scoreless ninth inning, locking down the victory for the Frogs.

Offensively for the Sox, Hood, Sundstrom, and Williamson finished with a pair of hits each. Everett also drew five walks.

On the mound, Chris Jefferson earned his first pitching win of the season. With their victory tonight, the AquaSox are undefeated in May.

Pictured Above: RJ Schreck Photo By: Shari Sommerfeld

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow night is Throwback Thursday! Right-hander Ty Cummings will take the mound at 7:05 p.m. Cummings, a Campbell University alumnus, has been stellar across four starts this season. He has pitched to a 2.84 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 19 innings, including scoreless starts on April 14 and April 26. Come hang out and celebrate Throwback Thursday with $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as the AquaSox take on the Emeralds at 7:05 p.m. at Funko Field!

