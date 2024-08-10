Schmidt Scores in Canada's Semifinal Win Over USA

August 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Canada celebrates win

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Jonathan Kozub / Hockey Canada Images) Canada celebrates win(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Jonathan Kozub / Hockey Canada Images)

Edmonton, Alta. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt scored a goal in Canada's 5-1 win over the United States in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup semifinal on Friday night.

Canada now advances to the Gold Medal Game where they'll face Czechia on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. They will be going for a three-peat, after winning gold in 2022 and 2023.

The Prince George, B.C. product opened the scoring on the power play in the first period on Friday when Émile Guité's one-timer missed the net, but landed favourably on Schmidt's stick, which he quickly deposited home to make it 1-0 Canada.

In the second period, Schmidt helped his line extend Canada's lead, as Cole Reschny was able to work his way into the slot and beat goaltender Ryan Cameron to make it 3-1. Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers) and Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers) added third period goals to make the final score 5-1.

Schmidt once again played Friday's game on Canada's top line alongside McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers) and Reschny (Victoria Royals).

Canada outshot the Americans in Friday's game 35-29, with their power play going 2-for-2.

Schmidt now has three goals in four games, following a two-goal performance in the preliminary round against Slovakia.

Canada and Czechia are both undefeated in the tournament so far, after Czechia defeated Sweden 5-1 in the other semifinal game on Friday.

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $17.20 per game and include the first two home playoff games, plus a free subscription to WHL Live. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Ca ll the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

Images from this story



Canada celebrates win

(Jonathan Kozub / Hockey Canada Images)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2024

Schmidt Scores in Canada's Semifinal Win Over USA - Vancouver Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.