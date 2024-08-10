Schmidt Scores in Canada's Semifinal Win Over USA
August 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt scored a goal in Canada's 5-1 win over the United States in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup semifinal on Friday night.
Canada now advances to the Gold Medal Game where they'll face Czechia on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. They will be going for a three-peat, after winning gold in 2022 and 2023.
The Prince George, B.C. product opened the scoring on the power play in the first period on Friday when Émile Guité's one-timer missed the net, but landed favourably on Schmidt's stick, which he quickly deposited home to make it 1-0 Canada.
In the second period, Schmidt helped his line extend Canada's lead, as Cole Reschny was able to work his way into the slot and beat goaltender Ryan Cameron to make it 3-1. Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers) and Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers) added third period goals to make the final score 5-1.
Schmidt once again played Friday's game on Canada's top line alongside McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers) and Reschny (Victoria Royals).
Canada outshot the Americans in Friday's game 35-29, with their power play going 2-for-2.
Schmidt now has three goals in four games, following a two-goal performance in the preliminary round against Slovakia.
Canada and Czechia are both undefeated in the tournament so far, after Czechia defeated Sweden 5-1 in the other semifinal game on Friday.
Canada celebrates win
(Jonathan Kozub / Hockey Canada Images)
