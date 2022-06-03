Schedule Changes for Gladiators Announced

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that the following changes have been made to the 2022-23 regular season schedule:

Savannah at Atlanta, which had been scheduled for Saturday January 28, 2023, will now be played on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Atlanta at Savannah, which had been scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022, will now be played on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Gladiators open the season on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at home against the Florida Everblades at Gas South Arena.

