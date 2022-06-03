Lions Announce Protected List

The ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions - affiliated with the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL and the Laval Rocket of the AHL - have declared their list of protected players for the upcoming season. This marks the first step in the ongoing process throughout the summer that enables ECHL teams to start preparing their rosters for the 2022-23 season. The following 19 players' rights are protected by the Lions:

Defensemen (9)

Mathieu Brodeur

Mathieu Gagnon

Bradley Johnson

Luke Orysiuk

Francis Thibeault

Olivier Galipeau

Guillaume Beaudoin

Jesse Lees

Connor Welsh

Forwards (10)

Jonathan Joannette

Nicolas Larivière

Alexis D'Aoust

Brenden Locke

Julien Nantel

Cedric Montminy

Tim Vanstone

Anthony Nellis

Olivier Archambault

William Leblanc

(Please note that players under a NHL or AHL contract are not eligible to placed on this list).

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

--

