Lions Announce Protected List
June 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions - affiliated with the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL and the Laval Rocket of the AHL - have declared their list of protected players for the upcoming season. This marks the first step in the ongoing process throughout the summer that enables ECHL teams to start preparing their rosters for the 2022-23 season. The following 19 players' rights are protected by the Lions:
Defensemen (9)
Mathieu Brodeur
Mathieu Gagnon
Bradley Johnson
Luke Orysiuk
Francis Thibeault
Olivier Galipeau
Guillaume Beaudoin
Jesse Lees
Connor Welsh
Forwards (10)
Jonathan Joannette
Nicolas Larivière
Alexis D'Aoust
Brenden Locke
Julien Nantel
Cedric Montminy
Tim Vanstone
Anthony Nellis
Olivier Archambault
William Leblanc
(Please note that players under a NHL or AHL contract are not eligible to placed on this list).
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.
--
Full and partial season packages for the 2022-2023 season are currently available! Contact the Lions office at 819-519-1634, or visit www.lions3r.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 3, 2022
- Lions Announce Protected List - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Utah Grizzlies 2021-2022 Season Review - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades to Open Kelly Cup Finals in Toledo - Florida Everblades
- Schedule Changes for Gladiators Announced - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Announce Protected List
- Trois-Rivières Lions Enjoy a Beneficial Partnership with Académie de Massage Scientifique
- Éric Bélanger and Marc-André Bergeron's Thoughts on the Lions' Inaugural Season
- President and CEO Mark Weightman's Thoughts After a Rollercoaster Ride of a First Season
- The Players' Views of the Lions' First Season in the ECHL