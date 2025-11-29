Sceptres Sign Lauren Messier to 10-Day Contract

Published on November 29, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have announced that Burlington-born forward Lauren Messier has been signed to a 10-day contract ahead of today's home opener. The move was made to help solidify the team's offensive depth while Daryl Watts is sidelined day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The former Dartmouth College captain was originally signed to the Sceptres' Reserve Player list after being invited to Training Camp. In her senior year, the 22-year-old had career numbers in all scoring categories (8-9-17).

The Sceptres will host the Boston Fleet at 2 p.m. ET at Coca-Cola Coliseum, available live to Canadian viewers on CBC, CBC Gem, and streaming at cbc.ca. The game is available internationally on YouTube except in Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia where it is available on Nova Sport.







