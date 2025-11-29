Rookies Shine as Sirens Top Goldeneyes 5-1 in Home Opener

NEWARK, NJ - The New York Sirens skated to a dominant 5-1 victory against the Vancouver Goldeneyes in their home opener at Prudential Center on Saturday afternoon. Goaltender Kayle Osborne made 20 saves to earn her second win of the season, while four Sirens rookies found the scoresheet.

Rookie defender Nicole Vallario opened the scoring less than five minutes into the first period, intercepting a clearing attempt by the Goldeneyes and sending a shot to the top corner to make it 1-0. Late in the frame, Sarah Fillier scored her first goal of the season to double New York's lead, with rookies Anne Cherkowski - who finished the game with two assists - and Casey O'Brien earning their first career helpers on the play.

Paetyn Levis extended New York's lead just 55 seconds into the second period, and midway through the frame, Kristin O'Neill notched her first tally of the season, a shorthanded 'jailbreak' goal on a breakaway, to push the advantage to 4-0. Sophie Jaques cut the lead to 4-1 5:23 into the third, but 2025 first overall pick Kristýna Kaltounková responded midway through the final period, scoring her first career PWHL goal, and point, to make it 5-1 and continue the rookie scoring surge.

Vancouver netminder Kristen Campbell made her first start of the season, stopping 23 shots, as the Goldeneyes dropped their second straight road contest.

QUOTES

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo on putting pucks on net to execute their offense. "I thought we did a much better job tonight. In a lot of areas, but especially around their net. We haven't been around the net in a long time, but now we know enough that if you want to score, that's where you've got to go. I just think, in other words, those goals were just kind of creating some chaos in or around the blue paint tonight, I thought our players did a really nice job with that."

New York rookie forward Casey O'Brien on playing at Prudential Center for the first time in front of Sirens fans: "I mean, the fans were awesome. I think I have a lot of family, a lot of friends here, too, so it's always nice to play in front of them. You don't always get that opportunity, but it was cool to see it just when Nicole [Vallario] scored her first goal. How they [the fans] erupted, and they kept the energy the whole game. So that definitely has an impact on us."

Vancouver defender Sophie Jaques on her goal and the team's offense: "It was off the faceoff - there was a bit of scrum. The forwards did a good job to get the puck back, and I just took it to the middle and fired the puck. I think Miller gave a good flash screen on the goalie, so that took away her eyes. At times we were good net front, but I also don't think we were shooting the puck very much with a purpose. I think that comes with our line changes. We were just kind of trying to get pucks deep and didn't really make a lot of great plays down low when we did have them beat. We did some of it in the game, but definitely there's room for improvement."

Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski on developing the team's identity and how he's looking to see the team improve: "We're still trying to establish identity because we can play a skill game, but we also can get pucks deep and be tough to play against down low, and so what you see is a mish-mash of the two. So, our identity is still being formed, but first and foremost we have to start with being more physical, winning one-on-one battles, and just a consistent compete, not the ebb and flow that we're getting shift to shift."

NOTABLES

The Sirens have won consecutive home openers, and with today's win, notched their first regulation victory at Prudential Center since last season's opener. New York went 1-3-1-8 at the venue during the 2024-25 season.

Vancouver has surrendered five goals in back-to-back games. Last season, New York was the only team to allow five goals against in consecutive games (Feb. 26 and Mar. 5).

New York rookies have combined for eight points through the team's first three games.

Five of the Goldeneyes' six goals this season have been scored in the third period or in overtime, and half of them have been scored by defenders.

Sarah Fillier, the 2025 PWHL Rookie of the Year and co-leader in points last season (29), recorded her first goal, and first point, of the season. Of her now 14 career goals, today's is her first game-winner and brings her to 30 points in 33 career games, ranking second all-time in points per game (0.91).

Nicole Vallario became the first rookie defender to score this season, finding the net just 4:08 into her PWHL debut. The Swiss rearguard was activated by the Sirens from the Reserve Player list following Training Camp.

Casey O'Brien (third overall pick) and Anne Cherkowski (ninth overall pick) each earned their first PWHL points with assists on Fillier's goal. Cherkowski added a second assist to become the second Sirens rookie with a multi-assist game this season, following Maddi Wheeler's three-assist effort in the season opener.

Kristýna Kaltounková, the first overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, became the fifth New York rookie to hit the scoresheet this season through the team's first three games.

Paetyn Levis recorded her first career multi-point game in her third season with the Sirens. Last season, the forward had eight points (4G, 4A) in 30 games played.

Kristin O'Neill's 'jailbreak' goal was her first with New York after being traded to the Sirens on draft day in the deal that sent Abby Roque to Montréal. It was the PWHL's first non-empty-net shorthanded goal of the season and her second career 'jailbreak' goal, tying the all-time lead.

Kayle Osborne's two victories in three starts match her win total from her rookie season, when she had a total of ten appearances in 2024-25.

Jincy Roese recorded her first point as a member of the Sirens after spending her first two PWHL seasons with Ottawa. She led all Charge defenders in scoring in 2024-25, with 14 points (3G, 11A) in 27 games.

Defenders Micah Zandee-Hart, Allyson Simpson and Lauren Bernard each recorded their first points of the season with assists for New York today. Last year, Zandee-Hart set a career high with 10 points (1G, 9A), while Simpson had five points (1G, 4A), both in 30 regular-season games for the Sirens. Bernard totaled three assists in 23 games last season, including two helpers in eight games for the Sirens after being acquired from Toronto.

Sophie Jaques' first goal of the season also marked her first point of the 2025-26 campaign. Last season, the PWHL Defender of the Year finalist recorded 22 points (7G, 15A) in 25 games, tied for the league lead among defenders.

Hannah Miller, a native of North Vancouver, recorded her first point as a member of the Goldeneyes. Last season, she finished tied for fifth in PWHL scoring as a member of the Toronto Sceptres, notching 24 points (10G, 14A) in 29 regular-season games.

Michelle Karvinen notched her second assist of the season, becoming the only member of the Goldeneyes with multiple helpers through the team's first three games.

Jaime Bourbonnais missed the first game of her PWHL career for New York and is listed day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Sarah Nurse was scratched from Vancouver's lineup for the second straight game and is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

THREE STARS

1. Anne Cherkowski (NY) 2A

2. Kayle Osborne (NY) 20/21 SV

3. Kristýna Kaltounková (NY) 1G

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Vancouver: Wednesday, Dec. 3 at Boston at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

New York: Wednesday, Dec. 3 at Seattle at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT







