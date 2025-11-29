PWHL Pre-Game Notes: Toronto Sceptres vs Boston Fleet (November 29, 2025)

Published on November 28, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Toronto Sceptres are looking for their second win of the season at their home opener against the Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Daniella Ponticelli (Play-by-Play), Becky Kellar (Analyst), Signa Butler (Reporter); Andi Petrillo (CBC Studio Host), Hailey Salvian (CBC Studio Analyst), Saroya Tinker (CBC Studio Analyst) BOSTON FLEET

1-0-0-0 | 3 PTS | 1 ST PLACE (TIED)

Top Scorer: Susanna Tapani - 1 GP, 1-1-2 PTS

Last Game: 2-0 W vs. MTL on Nov. 23 TORONTO SCEPTRES

1-0-0-0 | 3 PTS | 1 ST PLACE (TIED)

Top Scorer: Natalie Spooner - 1 GP, 0-2-2 PTS

Last Game: 2-1 W at MIN on Nov. 21 2024-25 SEASON SERIES: TORONTO WON 12-6 IN POINTS (TOR WON 9-6 IN 2024) Nov. 30 at TOR: 3-1 TOR | Dec. 27 at TOR: 4-2 TOR | Jan. 22 at BOS: 4-1 BOS | Feb. 14 at TOR: 3-1 TOR | Mar. 26 at BOS: 4-2 TOR | Apr. 26 at BOS: 3-0 BOS WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW Boston beat Montréal, 2-0, at home in their season opener on Sunday, and now face-off against the only other undefeated team in the PWHL. The Fleet didn't record a shutout until their 14th game last season and their 12th game in the league's inaugural season. They remain the only team in the PWHL without a goal against to open the 2025-26 season.

The Fleet offense was limited to two or fewer goals in half of its games last year (15/30) and managed just one win in such contests (2-1 overtime victory in Ottawa on Jan. 11).

Susanna Tapani had a goal and an assist on Sunday, her 11th career multi-point game. Nine of those 11 games have come at home, including each of the last five. Her two multi-point games on the road were both two-goal performances.

Aerin Frankel, fresh off a 25-save shutout in Boston's season opener, began the 2024-25 campaign with a 38-save effort in Toronto which ended up tying for her season-high.

Haley Winn, Boston's second overall draft pick, led the Fleet with six shots on goal in the opener and her 25:58 time on ice was the league's third highest total on opening weekend.

Laura Kluge and Rylind MacKinnon return to Toronto for their first games as members of the Fleet. The former Sceptres represent two of Boston's five veteran offseason signings. Both players recorded two assists in 2024-25.

Olivia Mobley, Boston's third-round pick, will see familiar UMD Bulldogs faces in Toronto rookies Clara Van Wieren and Hanna Baskin. In 2023-24, Mobley also played for the OSU Buckeyes alongside teammates Riley Brengman, Hadley Hartmetz and Amanda Thiele, and won an NCAA title with Toronto's Raygan Kirk and rookie Kiara Zanon.

Kris Sparre, one of three new Head Coaches in the PWHL, is from the Greater Toronto Area and will have a crowd of over 50 family and friends in attendance.

Fleet players hosted a potluck style 'Friendsgiving' this past Thursday before the team left for Toronto on Friday morning.

Toronto is 7-0-0-4 all-time against Boston, including a 5-0-0-1 record at home against the Fleet. That is Toronto's best home record against any opponent all-time.

The Sceptres opened last season against the Fleet on home ice in their first-ever regular-season game at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The 3-1 victory featured a goal by Emma Maltais, two assists by Daryl Watts in her team debut, and one assist by Renata Fast to launch her Defender of the Year campaign.

The Sceptres beat the Frost, 2-1, in Minnesota last Friday in the league's first game of the season. In each of the last two seasons, Toronto won just one of its first five games but ended up finishing in the top two at the end of each regular season.

Ella Shelton scored a goal in her debut game with the Sceptres after playing with New York in each of the league's first two seasons. Shelton has one multi-goal game in her career, and it came against the Fleet on Jan. 31 of this year. She has zero goals in nine other games against Boston.

Toronto was 0-for-3 on the power play in its season opener after leading the league in that category last season (25.8%).

The Sceptres had at least one power-play goal in four of their six games against the Fleet last season.

Eleven Sceptres are from Ontario including six new members in Elaine Chuli (Waterford), Claire Dalton (Toronto), Kristin Della Rovere (Caledon), Jessie McPherson (Chatham), Lauren Messier (Burlington) and Shelton (Ingersoll) who will all experience their first Toronto PWHL crowd from the home side, beginning with player introductions.

Saturday's game marks the first time two players from the province of Newfoundland and Labrador will compete against each other in the PWHL, with Toronto veteran Maggie Connors

and Boston rookie Abby Newhook. The childhood best friends and longtime training partners from St. John's met for dinner on Friday night and have never played on the same team.

Kali Flanagan hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the seven other Americans on the Sceptres.

Van Wieren made the turkey, and everyone else brought side dishes.

"This one means a great deal to me, having the chance to coach in my hometown. Our group is energized, and we've had a productive week of practice. I know everyone is eager to get into our next contest." - Fleet Head Coach Kris Sparre

"I am super excited about playing at Coca-Cola Coliseum! I've played games there over the years, and the fan base has always shown up, been loud and energetic. I'm so excited to now have that energy behind me as a member of the Sceptres.

As the home opener, there is always so much excitement and enthusiasm, and it's important that we use that to our advantage. Every game matters. Every point matters." - Sceptres defender Ella Shelton

SATURDAY'S GAME: The Sceptres are ready to welcome back fans to a jam-packed Coca-Cola Coliseum for the 2025-26 home opener presented by Canadian Tire. Rally towels await on every seat, and the first 4,000 fans through the doors will take home a magnet schedule courtesy of Canadian Tire, who are also bringing back their popular My Team, My Sign activation. Famous faces expected in the house include members of AFC Toronto, fresh off their NSL Supporters Shield win and Finals appearance and The Traitors Canada

Season Three's Meredith. Mayor Olivia Chow will also be on hand, one day after raising the Sceptres' flag at Toronto City Hall to help commemorate the launch of the new PWHL season. The Sceptres will also welcome teams from the Barrie Sharks, Etobicoke Dolphins, Leaside Flames and Wildcats, Markham Stouffville Stars, Mississauga Hurricanes, North Halton Twisters, Oakville Hornets and Scarborough Sharks.







