Save the Date: Fish Fest Is January 18 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

January 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Fish Fest returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday, January 18, 2024! Start preparing for another season of baseball excitement with an evening of family-friendly fun at the ballpark presented by the Blue Wahoos and Miami Marlins!

The event is free to the public, and fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from Marlins prospects, ask the players questions at Q&A sessions, get a behind-the-scenes look at Blue Wahoos Stadium including clubhouse tours, shop exclusive items in the team store, and be the first to hear exciting announcements for the 2024 season!

The event will run from 5:30 to 7:00. As an exclusive benefit, Blue Wahoos Season Ticket Members will have early access beginning at 5:00.

The line-up of Marlins guests attending the event will be released leading up to Fish Fest on Blue Wahoos social media accounts and BlueWahoos.com. Tickets are FREE.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 5, 2024

Save the Date: Fish Fest Is January 18 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.