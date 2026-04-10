Savannah Steel Set Promotional Schedule

Published on April 10, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Steel announced today their promotional schedule for the team's inaugural season, featuring a variety of themed nights and special events designed to engage fans of all ages throughout the summer.

Highlights of the 2026 promotional schedule include Opening Weekend Fan Fest, Military Appreciation Weekend, a Fourth of July Bash, and Fan Appreciation Night. The full promotional lineup is as follows: -

Opening Weekend - Fan Fest | Saturday, May 22 (2:00 p.m.) & Sunday, May 24 (4:00 p.m.) -

Star Wars Night | Thursday, May 28 (7:00 p.m.) -

Girl Dad Night | Friday, May 29 (7:00 p.m.) -

90's Day | Sunday, June 21 (3:00 p.m.) -

Camp Day | Wednesday, June 24 (12:00 p.m.) -

Military Appreciation Weekend | Friday, June 26 (7:00 p.m.) & Saturday, June 27 (4:00 p.m.) -

Fourth of July Bash | Friday, July 3 (7:00 p.m., Margaritaville Night) & Sunday, July 5 (3:00 p.m.) -

Camp Day | Wednesday, July 8 (12:00 p.m.) -

Steel The Show - Art & Book Club Night

| Friday, July 10 (7:00 p.m.) -

Hoops 4 A Cure | Sunday, July 12 (3:00 p.m.) -

Christmas in July | Thursday, July 23 (7:00 p.m.) -

Faith and Family Night | Friday, August 21 (7:00 p.m.) -

Back to School Bash | Saturday, August 22 (4:00 p.m.) -

Fan Appreciation Night | Sunday, August 23 (4:00 p.m.) -

Bark and Baskets | Every Sunday The Steel will tip off their home schedule on Friday, May 22, against the Greensboro Groove at 7:00 p.m. Opening Weekend continues Sunday, May 24, as Savannah hosts the Jacksonville Waves at 3:00 p.m.

Savannah is one of the UPSHOT League's "Founding Four" teams in the new women's professional basketball league. The Steel are led by head coach and former WNBA player Coretta Brown.

Tickets for all home games are available at steelupshot.com or by calling 912-494-2868. For additional information and to be part of Savannah's newest professional sports team this summer, visit the team's website or contact the Steel directly.







UPSHOT League Stories from April 10, 2026

Savannah Steel Set Promotional Schedule - Savannah Steel

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