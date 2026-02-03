Steel Announce Home Slate

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The Savannah Steel and the UPSHOT League announced today the Steel's home schedule for the team's inaugural season.

The Steel will open play at Enmarket Arena on May 22 when they host the Greensboro Groove.

Savannah is one of the league's "Founding Four" teams in the UPSHOT League, a new women's professional basketball league. The Steel are coached by former WNBA player Coretta Brown.

The full home schedule is attached. Dates and opponents are subject to change.

