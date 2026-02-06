Savannah Steel First-Weekend Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The Savannah Steel announced today that single-game tickets are now on sale for the team's inaugural opening weekend at Enmarket Arena.

The Steel will open their home schedule on Friday, May 22, against the Greensboro Groove, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. Opening weekend continues on Sunday, May 24, when Savannah hosts the Jacksonville Waves at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting steelupshot.com or by calling 912-494-2868.

Savannah is one of the UPSHOT League's "Founding Four" teams in the new women's professional basketball league. The Steel are coached by former WNBA player Coretta Brown.

