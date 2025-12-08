Savannah Steel and the UPSHOT League Announce Opening Games

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Steel and the UPSHOT League have announced the inaugural games for the 2025 season.

Savannah opens the season on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, when the Steel visits the Greensboro Groove. The home opening weekend at Enmarket Arena is scheduled for Friday, May 22 also against Greensboro and Sunday, May 24, vs the Jacksonville Waves.

"This news marks an important next moment in women's professional sports," UPSHOT League Commissioner Donna Orender said. "We celebrate with our teams and these communities as we countdown to introducing our players and our game to these foundational markets."

The Steel will play a 34-game regular season (17 home, 17 away). The team's complete schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Steel competes in the UPSHOT League, which is designed to UPlift talent, strengthen communities, and create meaningful pathways for athletes, fans, and city partners. Built on four core pillars-- UPlift, UPward, UPend, and UProar --the league emphasizes opportunity, connection, and joy both on and off the court.

The UPSHOT League will launch with four inaugural teams. In addition to Savannah, Greensboro and Jacksonville, the Charlotte Crown is also set to make their debuts. A fifth team in Baltimore is set to begin play in 2027.

UPSHOT League is led by former WNBA president and Generation W founder, Donna Orender. This next platform in the increasingly popular, women's professional sports space, is built on a culture of opportunity, connection and community through quality and engaging experience. The League is owned and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

