New Team Announcement: Savannah Steel Joins the UPSHOT League

Published on December 3, 2025 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







From shipyards to railyards, we put blood sweat and tears into this game and city.

Like the women of Savannah always have, we break down barriers and make our mark with grit and determination.

Savannah bends but never breaks. That legacy lives on in us.

We play with unshakable resolve. We rise to every challenge. We are strength in motion, toughness with purpose, and belief under pressure.

Unbreakable. Unstoppable. Unshakable.

WE ARE SAVANNAH STEEL.







