New Team Announcement: Greensboro Groove Joins the UPSHOT League

Published on December 3, 2025 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Smooth as a behind-the-back dribble. Cool as sweet tea on ice. Rooted in courage and flow - THIS IS GREENSBORO.

A city stitched together by hustle, heart, and heritage. From denim to drive, from factory floors to hardwood floors, We wear our story proudly.

The hum of looms became a soundtrack of perseverance and industry - a "rhythm of the South" that spoke of both hard work and artistry. Now, a new rhythm rises.

A team that moves like music and plays like poetry in motion. It's in the bounce of the ball. The swing of a pass. The roar of the crowd. The pride of a people. When the Groove moves, the whole city moves with it.

WE LEAN INTO THE BEAT.

And when the beat drops...Greensboro rises.

We are the Greensboro Groove.







