New Team Announcement: Jacksonville Waves Joins the UPSHOT League

Published on December 3, 2025 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Jacksonville Waves News Release







In Jacksonville, we know waves well.

Here, the St. Johns River meets the Atlantic "" where fresh water and salt collide, and new energy is born. That current runs through this city. It surges through us.

Eighty years ago, waves meant something more. The pioneering WAVES "" Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service "" shattered barriers at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. They stepped into roles long denied to women. They redefined what was possible.

Today, the name carries new force.

The Jacksonville Waves: a team that channels that same fearless spirit on the court. Fluid in motion.







