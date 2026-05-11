Savannah Steel Set Opening Night Roster

Published on May 11, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Steel, along with the UPSHOT Basketball League, announced today the team's inaugural Opening Night roster for the 2026 season. The roster features a talented and experienced group of players as the Steel prepare for their first season in franchise history:

Olivia Cochran

Sydney Shaw

Iyanna Moore

Que Morrison

Lasha Petree

Ariel Colón

Kharyssa Richardson

Harmoni Turner

Zee Spearman

Megan McConnell

Lauren Taylor

Alexus Parker (Development)

"Our team has put in the work day after day, and I couldn't be more excited about what these ladies are building together heading into this inaugural season," said head coach Coretta Brown. "The foundation of the Savannah Steel is built to last - rooted in toughness, accountability, and togetherness. What stands out most is the way these players support one another and compete as one unit. That bond is going to define who we are this season."

Savannah opens its inaugural season on Friday, May 15, when it travels to face the Greensboro Groove. The Steel will then make their home debut on Friday, May 22, at 7:00 p.m., once again against Greensboro. Opening Weekend continues Sunday, May 24, as Savannah hosts the Jacksonville Waves at 3:00 p.m.

The Steel are one of the UPSHOT League's "Founding Four" franchises as part of the league's inaugural season. Tickets for all home games are available at steelupshot.com or by calling 912-494-2868. For additional information and to be part of Savannah's newest professional sports team this summer, visit the team's website or contact the Steel directly.







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