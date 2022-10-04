Savannah Bananas Coming to Constellation Field in 2023

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The 2023 Banana Ball World Tour was announced Tuesday, with Constellation Field - home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys - set to host the Savannah Bananas on March 17, 2023.

Tickets for the contest are not yet on sale, but fans can join a priority list, featuring exclusive info on pre-sales and official on-sale dates as soon as they are announced, by visiting the following link: https://thesavannahbananas.com/ontheroad/.

"Taking the Bananas to Texas has been something we've heard constantly from our fans over the years," said Savannah Bananas Owner, Jesse Cole. "We are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to Sugar Land this spring."

The Savannah Bananas have grown to popularity as the "World Famous Baseball Circus" and have been featured on ESPN, CNN, the Wall Street Journal and Sports Illustrated, along with a documentary-style series titled "Bananaland," that followed their 2022 World Tour and is currently available on ESPN+. They'll be playing the Party Animals during their game at Constellation Field - a team created by the Savannah Bananas to compete at a high level while also participating in the circus-style presentation.

"The Savannah Bananas have established themselves as a premiere baseball entertainment product and it's been exciting to watch their progress over the years," said Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "We're thrilled to provide our Space Cowboys fans and the Greater Houston community with a chance to see this one-of-a-kind show."

The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals rosters are filled out by

independent professional players. In 2022, former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick, along with fellow former Major Leaguers Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomes, Bill Lee and Johnny Bench all joined the tour.

The Savannah Bananas play their games under the rules of "Banana Ball," which are a set of rules that align with the club's focus on entertainment while also creating a fast-paced style of play. Some of the rules include no walks allowed, a two-hour time limit, no bunting and if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly it counts as an out for the defense. For more information on Banana Ball, fans can visit the following link: https://thesavannahbananas.com/bananaball/.

For further details on the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour and the Savannah Bananas organization, fans can visit their official website at https://thesavannahbananas.com/.

