Saturday, June 12 at Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM: MGM Park

June 12, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (18-16, 2nd, AA-S South, -2.0) at Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (13-21, 4th, AA-S South, -7.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham (2-1, 3.82) vs. LHP Ethan Small (1-1, 2.60)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game road trip tonight with game five of a six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) at MGM Park (3-1). The M-Braves are 6-4 on the current road trip after splitting the first series at Pensacola, 3-3.

TURNING THINGS AROUND: Despite last night's extra-inning loss, the M-Braves are 10-4 over their last 14 games dating back to May 27. Since starting the season 0-4, the Braves are 18-12, the second-best record in the Double-A South over that span (BIR, 20-10).

MAGNOLIA STATE RIVALRY: The Magnolia State rivals meet 30 times this season (18 at MGM Park and 12 at Trustmark Park). The M-Braves are 5-4 against Biloxi this season, 57-62 since their first season in 2015, and 31-36 at MGM Park. Mississippi hasn't won a season series against Biloxi since going 14-9 in 2017.

RODRIGUEZ DEALS A GEM, BUT SHUCKERS STOP BRAVES' WIN STREAK: Jose Rodriguez tossed 6.0 innings of one-hit, one-run baseball, matching a team-high eight strikeouts and one walk. The former Angel settled for a no-decision as Biloxi won 4-3 in 10 innings, ending the Braves' four-game winning streak. The loss was also their first extra-inning defeat, dropping to 2-1 and 8-6 in one-run games. Drew Lugbauer and Riley Unroe hit solo homers in the loss.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 15-for-26 in catching opposing base stealers, 58%. His 15 caught stealings, seven double plays, and 27 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball. He's caught eight of his last nine, would-be base stealers.

RAMOS REDEMPTION: After a slow start, batting .077 with no extra-base hits, and a .172 OPS in May, Ramos is batting .273 with two doubles, two homers, and a .941 OPS so far in the month of June. He became the first M-Braves player this season to homer in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers is 2nd in the league in OPS (.967), slugging (.584) and T-2nd home runs (8), T-7th in extra-base hits (13), T-10th in total bases (52), 9th in OBP (.383) and T-10th in walks (15). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (10), T-5th in doubles (8), and T-10th in walks (15). Brandon White is 3rd in saves (6). Nolan Kingham is T-2nd in starts (6), T-5th in innings pitched (33.0), and T-6th in winning percentage (.667).

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have hit nine home runs the past four days and 37 home runs so far this season, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South (BIR, 48/RCT, 50). Of the 128 runs scored this season, 63 have come via the home run ball (49.2%).

- The M-Braves have scored 34 runs and hit 14 home runs over the last five games in Biloxi, May 16, and the past four days. Overall, the M-Braves have 20 home runs (2 per game) at MGM Park in 10 games, over half of the team's total output in 34 games.

- On the pitching side, M-Braves hurlers have served up just 18 home run balls, the fewest in Double-A. Braves pitchers have the 2nd-lowest ERA in the league at 3.63 (P'cola, 3.61), but have walked the most batters in the league at 143 this season.

LANGELIERS SINCE MAY 26: Over his last 12 games, Langeliers is batting .326 (15x46) with three doubles, five home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs, four walks, and a 1.121 OPS.

SOLID DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the Double-A South with a .983 fielding percentage, just 20 errors in 34 games (one in last 10 games), and 1st with 34 double plays turned (also 2nd to Midland's 35 in all Double-A baseball). M-Braves catchers have given up only 16 stolen bases, which is the fewest in the league and 2nd in all of Double-A baseball (Erie, 12).

SIC' EM...: Langeliers' three-homer game on June 2 at Pensacola was the first of his pro career and first since hitting three home runs for Baylor during the 2019 NCAA tournament against Nebraska-Omaha. He ended up with three home runs and an NCAA-record 11 RBI in the 24-6 Bears win. The four hits and four runs matched career highs.

m-braves finish SECOND homestand 8-4: The M-Braves went 3-3 against Chattanooga and 5-1 against Montgomery to finish a successful 8-4 homestand from May 18-30. With Sunday's win, the M-Braves are 14-12 in extra-inning games since the new rule of a runner at second base was installed in 2018.

GRAND SALAMI TIME: Langeliers' grand slam last Thursday night against Montgomery was the first by the M-Braves since Luis Valenzuela blasted one in Chattanooga on April 15, 2019. The grand slam was the first by a Braves player at Trustmark Park since Carlos Martinez hit one on June 12, 2018. The M-Braves have hit just four grand slams since 2014. For Langeliers it was his first professional home run and first since hitting a pair during the Cape Cod League during the summer of his freshman year at Baylor.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature eight of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.