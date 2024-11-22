Santa Webbly Is Coming to Town

November 22, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Santa Webbly is coming to town! Come get your picture taken on Friday, December 6th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the AquaSox front office (3802 Broadway) next to Funko Field.

Photos with Santa Webbly are FREE and he will be passing out gifts to all the good little baseball fans.We are also accepting items for the Make-A-Wish Giving Tree program please see below for more information.Bring your own camera and holiday smiles!

While you're at the office, take advantage of holiday sales in the Frog Shop.

During the month of December, we will be participating in the Make-A-Wish Giving Tree program. Help bring smiles to the faces of wish children and their siblings with your donations of toys and gift cards!Items that are in need the most are: construction trucks, Taylor Swift items, Amazon gift cards, boardgames, Squishmallows, Frozen toys, Bluey toys, art supplies, musical toys, coloring/activity Books, legos, Seattle Mariners gear, and Target gift cards. All gifts can be returned to the office by December 23rd.

