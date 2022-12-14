Santa Webbly Is Coming to Town

Santa Webbly is coming to town! Come get your picture taken with Santa Webbly on Tuesday, December 20th from 4:00 to 6:00 PMat the AquaSox front office (3802 Broadway) next to Funko Field.

Photos with Santa Webbly are FREE and he will be passing out gifts to all the good little baseball fans.

Bring your own camera and holiday smiles!

While you're at the office, take advantage of holiday sales in the Team Store. If you are still looking for that perfect stocking stuffer, Mini Season Ticket plans are on sale now for the 2023 season.

Please note that the AquaSox office will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26.

For updates on the 2023 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or visit our website, AquaSox.com.

For more information email us at ticketing@aquasox.com or call (425) 258-3673.

