San Diego Trades Curtis Dickson for Zach Currier

July 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The San Diego Seals have made a blockbuster trade ahead of September's 2024 National Lacrosse League Draft, sending veteran forward Curtis Dickson and their fourth-round pick in this year's draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for transition player Zach Currier and the Roughnecks' first-round pick in this year's draft (14th overall) and second-round pick in 2026. Currier is regarded by many lacrosse experts as the best two-way player in the world.

The third overall pick in the 2017 NLL Draft, Currier won a championship with Calgary in 2019. He's a two-time NLL Transition Player of the Year as well as a two-time All-NLL first-team and second-team selection.

Including playoffs, Currier has played in 111 career games, scoring 50 career goals while registering 79 career assists (129 points). He's also scooped up 1,277 loose balls during his career and in 2022, he set the NLL single-season mark with 62 caused turnovers.

This marks the second year in a row that the Seals have made a blockbuster trade to secure one of the NLL's top players. Last season, the Seals made a trade with Philadelphia to retain the services of faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste, regarded by many as the top faceoff man in the world.

Dickson meanwhile returns to Calgary, where he spent the first 10 seasons of his NLL career. He spent the last two seasons with the Seals. This past season, Dickson played in 13 games during the regular season, tallying 27 goals and 37 assists (64 total points) while securing 60 loose balls. In the playoffs, he appeared in three games, scoring six goals and tallying 7 assists (13 points), while securing 12 loose balls.

In addition to acquiring Currier and the Roughnecks' draft picks, the Seals also have signed Matt Wright and JJ Sillstrop.

Wright was the Seals' first-round pick in the 2023 NLL Draft. After playing four seasons at the University of North Carolina (2020-23), Wright opted to play one final season of collegiate lacrosse at Syracuse (2024) before officially signing with the Seals.

Sillstrop meanwhile is a San Diego native (Encinitas) who attended La Costa Canyon High School. He played collegiately at Denver University where he was a team captain as a senior as well as an All-Big East first-team (2022) and second-team (2023) selection.

