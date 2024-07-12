Warriors Announce Lacrosse Operations Update

July 12, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that Tyler Richards has been promoted to Director, Player Development and Goalie Coach, while Grant Coghill has received an extension as Video Coach.

"Tyler was a world-class goaltender and NLL champion," said Malawsky. "He did an exceptional job as our goaltending coach last season. He has a great mind for the game and for the business of our sport, and his relationship with the players is amazing. When the opportunity arose to elevate his role to Director, Player Development and Goalie Coach, we felt very strongly that he was the right man for the job. Having Tyler in this new role will be very beneficial for the organization going forward."

Richards was first named an Assistant Coach with the Calgary Roughnecks in 2021 and joined the Warriors in October of 2023 as a Player Development and Goalie Coach.

Richards played 10 seasons in the NLL, playing in 155 games as a member of the San Jose Stealth, Washington Stealth, Vancouver Stealth, and Calgary Roughnecks, winning two NLL Championships in 2010 with Washington and 2019 with Calgary.

Grant Coghill has also received an extension as Video Coach. Coghill originally joined the Warriors ahead of the 2023.24 season.

