San Diego Mojo Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

SAN DIEGO - Single-game tickets for the 2025 San Diego Mojo season are on sale now. The Mojo will host 14 games at Viejas Arena on the SDSU campus, the team's second season in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Single-game tickets can be purchased for as low as $23 for each of the Mojo's 14 home games.

Season memberships and mini-plans are also on sale.

Fans are encouraged to purchase season tickets with benefits featuring ticket savings over single game pricing, choice of prime seat locations, member discount on Mojo merchandise, exclusive access to Mojo Member events and more.

Mini-plans are available in either three-game, four-game and seven-game plans. For more information, visit here.

The Mojo open its 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Valkyries. The Mojo will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

