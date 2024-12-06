San Diego Mojo Signs Opposite Yeliz Başa

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed opposite Yeliz Başa for the 2024 season, the team announced on Monday. Başa competed as a member the Turkey women's national team, winning gold in the 2014 European Volleyball League and bronze at the 2012 World Grand Prix.

"I'm so happy to join the team and be a part of this Mojo crew," Başa said. "I cannot wait for the upcoming season and am excited to play in front of the San Diego fans."

Başa arrives in San Diego with 22 years of professional experience, most recently with Cangrejeras of Santurce of the Puerto Rican League, where she was selected as the Best Attacking Player and Best Opposite Setter for the 2023-24 season. She has made a name for herself in both categories, having also earned the awards with Nakhon Ratchasima of the Thailand League in 2020-21 and with NEC Red Rockets of the Japan SV.League in 2014-15. She also collecting Indonesian Pro League Best Spiker and Thailand League Best Attacking Player honors in 2018-19.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an experienced player to our roster, bringing over 20 years of international playing experience," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "A former member of the Turkish national team, she has earned numerous MVP accolades throughout her career. We are confident she'll make a significant impact and contribute greatly to our team success this year."

A native of Istanbul, Türkiye, Başa began her career playing with the Beykozspor youth team in 2001before joining Beşiktaş the following year, spending two seasons with the youth team before playing with the junior squad from 2004-06. She played with the senior team through 2012, winning the back-to-back Balkan Volleyball Association Cups in 2008 and 2009 and earning 2009 Balkan Cup Best Striker honors. All told, Başa has played professionally in Albina, Czech Republic, Italy, Japan, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye and Vietnam.

Başa is San Diego's 16th signee for the 2025 season joining middle blockers Ronika Stone, Rainelle Jones, Regan Pittman and Lauren Page, outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Rosir Calderón, Lauren Harrison, Kayla Lund and Erin Fairs, opposite Oluoma Okaro, liberos Shara Venegas and Anna Church, libero/setter Sarah Sponcil, and setters Da-Yeong Lee and Kylie Cole on the Mojo roster.

The Mojo selected four players in last week's Pro Volleyball Federation Draft - Wisconsin opposite Devyn Robinson, SMU outside hitter Maya Tabron, Nebraska middle blocker Leyla Blackwell, and Baylor opposite Elise McGhee. The quartet are slated to join the team later this month following the 2024 NCAA volleyball season.

San Diego opens its 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Valkyries. The Mojo will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

Player Details

Name: Yeliz Başa

Pronunciation: YELL-iz BASH-uh

Position: Opposite

Height: 6-2

Number: 11

Date of Birth: Aug. 13, 1987

Hometown: Istanbul, Türkiye

Country: Türkiye

