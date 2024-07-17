San Diego Mojo Signs Middle Blocker Regan Pittman

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed middle blocker Regan Pittman for the 2025 season, the team announced on Friday. A three-time All-American at Minnesota, Pittman is the 10th signee for the Mojo ahead of the 2025 season.

"Regan Pittman is an exceptional blocker with a terminal arm swing. Her ability to play in the middle or as an opposite brings even more versatility to our roster," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "She is a fierce competitor on the court and off the court she is passionate about inspiring local youth. I look forward to the impact she will have in San Diego."

Pittman played last season with the Atlanta Vibe, helping the team capture the Pro Volleyball Federation regular season crown during the league's inaugural campaign. Pittman appeared in six matches and 11 sets for the Vibe, scoring 21 points with 13 kills, seven blocks and one service ace while adding five digs and one assist.

Collegiately, the Kansas City, Kan. native played at Minnesota, helping the Golden Gophers reach the Final Four in 2019. She was a three-time AVCA All-America honoree at UM, earning first team accolades as a junior in 2019, second distinction in 2018 and honorable mention honors in 2021. Pittman was a three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection and tabbed to the Volleyball Magazine First Team in 2019. She finished her career with 502 total blocks, a .356 hitting percentage and 902 kills, ranking eighth all-time in Minnesota history in blocks and tied for third in hitting percentage.

On the international stage, Pittman won gold in 2017 with Team USA at the U20 Women's Pan American Cup and silver in 2015 at the FIVB Volleyball Girls' U19 World Championship.

Pittman is the founder of Stand Tall Volleyball Academy and earned a master's degree in youth development leadership from Minnesota in 2021.

Pittman joins middle blockers Ronika Stone and Rainelle Jones, outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Rosir Calderón, Lauren Harrison and Kayla Lund, opposite Oluoma Okaro, and liberos Shara Venegas and Anna Church on the Mojo's 2025 roster.

Name: Regan Pittman

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-4

Date of Birth: March 18, 1998

Hometown: Kansas City, Kan.

Country: USA

