San Diego Mojo Announce Watch Party for NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship

December 12, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, is set to host a watch party for the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship, which will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The Mojo will host the watch party at the Union Kitchen & Tap's Pacific Beach location with first serve for the championship match set for 12:00 p.m. PT. Fans in attendance can visit the team's table to for a chance to win Mojo prizes, include ticket and merchandise giveaways. Food and drink specials will be available for all Mojo fans.

The NCAA Volleyball Championship Sweet 16 begins tonight with a pair of Mojo draft picks in action tomorrow. Devyn Robinson, an opposite/middle blocker at Wisconsin and San Diego's first round selection in the 2024 PVF Draft, and Leyla Blackwell, and native San Diegan and middle blocker for Nebraska who was chosen in the fourth round, will both be competing on Friday for spots in the Elite Eight. Robinson and the Badgers will play Texas A&M at 4 p.m. PT and Blackwell and the Cornhuskers will face Dayton 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Texas A&M-Wisconsin match.

Should the Badgers and Huskers win their regional semifinal matches, the squads would square off on Sunday in the regional final for an opportunity to advance to the Final Four.

San Diego opens its 2025 home schedule at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Valkyries. The Mojo will play all 14 home matches at Viejas Arena on the campus of SDSU, as well as 14 road matches during the 2025 campaign.

Fans can secure their Mojo Season Membership HERE and single-game tickets HERE. For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

(all times Pacific)

Friday, Dec. 13

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Wisconsin, 4 p.m. PT

No. 5 Dayton vs. No. 1 Nebraska, 30 min. after Texas A&M-Wisconsin

Every match can be streamed on ESPN+.

