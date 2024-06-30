San Diego Legion Prevails Over Seattle SeaWolves in Playoffs Preview

June 30, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







San Diego, CA -- In a thrilling rugby showdown, the San Diego Legion emerged victorious over the Seattle Seawolves with a final score of 45-33. The match, held at Snapdragon stadium, showcased remarkable performances from both teams, captivating fans with its intensity and strategic play.

The game kicked off with Divan Rossouw of Seattle scoring the first try, followed by Mack Mason's successful conversion, securing an early lead for the Seawolves with 7 points.

San Diego quickly responded with a penalty kick by legendary player and former Australian wallaby Matt Giteau, adding 3 points to the Legion's tally. Duncan Matthews later set up Ina Futi for another Seattle try, further closing the gap between the teams.

Seattle's Mahonri Ngakuru extended the lead with a try of his own, but San Diego retaliated with their first try of the match, bringing the score to 21-10 in favor of the Seawolves.

Before halftime, San Diego surged ahead with another try off a maul, converting successfully to narrow Seattle's lead to 21-17.

The second half began with San Diego taking the lead for the first time after scoring a try and converting off a handling error by Seattle. They continued to dominate with a penalty kick, extending their lead to 25-21.

Seattle fought back valiantly, with Jeremiah Sio scoring a crucial try to keep the Seawolves in contention.

However, San Diego capitalized on Seattle's mistakes, scoring two more tries to lead 35-26.

As the game progressed, Seattle struggled to maintain possession, resulting in San Diego capitalizing on scrum collapses and penalties. Mikey Teo's try under the posts for an automatic 7 points extended San Diego's lead further.

In a final effort, Monate Akeui scored Seattle's last try of the match, but it wasn't enough to overcome San Diego's lead.

The match concluded with a final score of San Diego Legion 45, Seattle Seawolves 33, marking a hard-fought victory for the Legion.

Seattle will get another chance to settle the score when they return to Starfire stadium, Tukwila and take on San Diego once again in the Western Conference Semi Final on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Seawolves remain the top performing Seattle sports team with their 2024, 11-5-0 record and with previous notable results; 2018 & 2019 back-to-back MLR champions, 2022 Western Conference Champions, 2023 semi-final winners and currently the second team in the league.

