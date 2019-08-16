San Diego Gulls Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host 15 promotional and theme nights, in addition to six giveaway items during the 2019-20 season. The Gulls kick off their fifth season of AHL hockey in San Diego with the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 18 vs. the Stockton Heat with all fans in attendance receiving a Gulls rally towel.

The 2019-20 season will feature Military Weekend (Nov. 1-2), Star Wars Night (Nov. 16), Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 23), Lucha Libre Wrestling Night (Dec. 7), Winter Wonderland (Dec. 21), Community Night (Jan. 4), 80's Night (Jan. 11), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 1), Family Day (Feb. 9), Country Night (Feb. 22), Friday the 13th (Mar. 13), Marvel Super Hero Night (Mar. 21) and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 3).

The Gulls will show their support with awareness nights for numerous charitable partners across San Diego, beginning Nov. 23 with their second annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night to unite the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. On Jan. 4, the Gulls will host their first-ever Community Night in recognition of their many community partners. For the fifth consecutive season, San Diego will host Pink in the Rink (Feb. 2) to promote women's health initiatives, cancer research and awareness.

San Diego will wear six new specialty jerseys in 2019-20. Beginning with Military Weekend (Nov. 1-2), the Gulls will wear a new camouflage and patriotic themed jerseys all game in support of one of the largest military communities in the U.S. The Gulls will also were a lavender jersey for Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 23) and a pink-accented jersey during Pink in the Rink (Feb. 1). The Gulls will also don three pre-game warmup jerseys, including a Star Wars-themed jersey on Star Wars Night (Nov. 16), an 80's-themed sweater for the first-ever 80's Night (Jan. 11) and a Marvel-themed jersey for the inaugural Marvel Super Hero Night (Mar. 21).

The promotional schedule will conclude with Fan Appreciation Night Friday (Apr. 3) that will continue a Gulls tradition of inviting a group of fans for a "Jersey off Their Backs" presentation on the ice at the end of the game. In addition, all fans in attendance will be eligible to win a variety of additional prizes throughout the evening.

The 2019-20 season will see seven themed Bud Light Pre-game Tailgates, held from 5-7 p.m. on select Saturday evenings in front of the box office on the north side of Pechanga Arena San Diego. Bud Light Pre-Game Tailgates will occur Nov. 2 (Military Weekend), Nov. 16 (Star Wars Night), Dec. 7 (Lucha Libre Wrestling Night), Dec. 21 (Winter Wonderland), Jan. 11 (80's Night), Feb. 22 (Country Night) and Mar. 21 (Marvel Night). Each tailgate will feature a $5 Bud Light Truck, food truck options, street hockey, photos with the Gulls Girls and Gulliver, and interactive games for fans of all ages.

Beginning today at 10 a.m., several additional Mini Plan Packages went on sale to the public including a Bud Light six-ticket package of select Friday night games and a 10-ticket Flex package of vouchers to be redeemed at any game of choice. Twenty-game and 10-game Mini Plan Packages are still on sale.

Individual regular-season tickets for all Gulls games at Pechanga Arena San Diego will go on sale later this summer. Season tickets are currently on sale now for as little as $12 per game ($408) for the 2019-20 season. Fans can become a season ticket holder by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets .

Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information. Additional promotional nights and giveaways may be announced throughout the season.

Below is the Gulls 2019-20 promotional schedule:

DATE OPPONENT PROMOTION/THEME

Friday, Oct. 18 Stockton Home Opener/Gulls Rally Towel

Friday, Nov. 1 Colorado Military Weekend/Camo Hat/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Nov. 2 Colorado Military Weekend/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Nov. 16 Ontario Star Wars Night/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Nov. 23 Stockton Hockey Fights Cancer/Specialty Jersey

Saturday, Dec. 7 Colorado Lucha Libre Wrestling Night/Bobblehead

Saturday, Dec. 21 Stockton Winter Wonderland /Snowglobe Giveaway

Saturday, Jan. 4 Bakersfield Community Night

Saturday, Jan. 11 Ontario 80's Night/Fanny Pack Giveaway

Saturday, Feb. 1 Ontario Pink in the Rink/Specialty Jersey

Sunday, Feb. 9 Bakersfield Family Day

Saturday, Feb. 22 San Jose Country Night/Cowboy Hat Giveaway

Friday, Mar. 13 San Jose Friday the 13th

Saturday, Mar. 21 Stockton Marvel Super Hero Night/Group Ticket Bobblehead

Friday, Apr. 3 Ontario Fan Appreciation Night

*All Friday home games are $2 Bud Light Nights served until 8:30 p.m.

