San Antonio Missions Recognized by Ballpark Digest with Best Charity Event of 2022 Season

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club is being honored for Best Charity Event, as announced by Ballpark Digest on Tuesday. The publication selected the Missions based on the Uvalde Jersey Auction that took place on June 16th at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Each year Ballpark Digest editors recognize the best of the baseball industry, honoring teams at all levels of the game with awards that include Ballpark of the Year, Team of the Year and various charity recognitions. Nominations from the community were solicited, with over 400 pages of submissions and supporting documentation submitted.

"We would like to thank Ballpark Digest for selecting us for this tremendous honor," said Missions general manager Dave Gasaway. "Many teams across Minor League and Major League Baseball support their communities in outstanding ways and we aimed to do the same for the citizens of Uvalde."

In a game between the Missions and the Amarillo Sod Poodles, San Antonio took the field wearing replica Uvalde Coyotes high school baseball jerseys. The jerseys were donated by Wilson Sporting Goods and auctioned off following the game with all proceeds going towards the Robb School Memorial Fund.

"Like many in pro baseball, we put an emphasis on charity and giving back to the community, and it's a natural for us to lead our 2022 Ballpark Digest awards with how the San Antonio Missions served the community in the wake of May's horrendous school shootings in Uvalde," said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. "This was a noteworthy event that helped bring healing to the community, making it the definition of a great charity event."

Through the jersey auction and other in-stadium donations, $50,357 was raised that night.

"The Uvalde community has maintained a strong relationship with the San Antonio Missions throughout the years," said Dave Gasaway. "It was a privilege for us to be able to help out in any way we could and support those affected by the tragedy."

Members of the Uvalde CISD, including the Coyotes baseball team, were in attendance for the game and witnessed the Missions defeat the Sod Poodles by a final score of 4-3.

