"SAMADIA SMASHES IT HOME!!!"

Published on June 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Sierra Leone international Augustine Williams tallied a goal and an assist to lift Hartford Athletic a 4-1 win over the New York Cosmos at Hinchliffe Stadium, moving the visitors to first place in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2026

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