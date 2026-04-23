UFL DC Defenders

Sam Kidd Seals Battlehawks Fate

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
DC Defenders YouTube Video


Joke's on you. Sam Kidd shuts the door with a game-clinching pick for the Battlehawks.

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United Football League Stories from April 23, 2026


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