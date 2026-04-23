Sam Kidd Seals Battlehawks Fate

Published on April 23, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders YouTube Video







Joke's on you. Sam Kidd shuts the door with a game-clinching pick for the Battlehawks.







United Football League Stories from April 23, 2026

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