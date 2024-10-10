Sam Harris to Bolster LA Rugby Coaching Ranks as New Attack Coach

October 10, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Former NRL and Super Rugby player Harris joins a coaching staff that will be led by director of rugby Stephen Hoiles, and also includes former Premiership and Super Rugby champion Dave Dennis.

The 44-year-old also comes to RFCLA armed with extensive MLR experience, having been the Head Coach of Chicago and Austin since 2020.

Before his time in the US, Harris coached in Sydney's Shute Shield as well as working in Japan with the Honda Heat and the Ricoh Black Rams.

After parting ways with the Hounds midway through last season, Harris was contemplating his next career move when the RFCLA opportunity came up.

"I was seriously looking at getting out of rugby altogether, stepping away for a bit and I had some decisions to make but I think if i'm being true to [myself], I know what gets me out of bed in the morning," he said.

"I'm really passionate about coaching and improving players and whilst we're not putting away the dollars that NFL players are, there's something really special about rugby and growing the game in the US, especially."

Harris said the chance to take up a new coaching role was not one he would take for granted.

Sam Harris in action for the Waratahs. Photo: Getty Images

"I'm really thankful for this opportunity," he said.

"Last season was unfortunate personally but this is a chance to redeem yourself and prove I'm the coach everybody thinks I am."

Harris has known Hoiles and Dennis for many years and is excited to work with the duo in LA.

"I can't wait to see how Steve steers the ship ... I'm here to make sure I'm a really good soundboard for what course he wants to take and get on board to create the best environment we can," he said.

Now joining his third MLR team, Harris said the opportunity for growth in rugby in the US was exciting.

"I think the product on the field has grown exponentially every year, it's a completely different beast to what it was when I got over here," he said.

"It's hard if you don't have the marketing dollars to get the eyes on it but I think we're starting to get the right people in the top level of MLR and I think that's really positive.

"I think it was good the US women's 7s did really well in the Olympics as well, that could prove to be a real shot in the arm for the game."

Sam Harris playing NRL. Photo: Getty Images

RFCLA Director of Rugby Hoiles welcomed Harris's addition to the coaching team.

"We're very fortunate to have Sam join our rugby club," he said.

"I've known Sam for a long time and to be able to now work with him professionally is really exciting.

"His experience over the last 10 years as a coach will be really valuable for our organization. On top of his rugby IQ, he has a deep understanding of the MLR and rugby in North America."

RFCLA CEO Pete Sickle said Harris's familiarity with the US league would be invaluable for the team.

"The MLR is a relatively new league in the rugby landscape, with lots of growth and evolution over its first seven seasons, so having someone on the team who has been immersed in the competition for a number of years delivers a great deal of value," he said.

"Sam will be a great support for Stephen and Dave as well, bringing insights, lessons, and a full coaching toolbox developed through."

