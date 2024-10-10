Major League Rugby Launches MLR Wellness

DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, announces the launch of MLR Wellness, a new league-driven initiative to encourage fans, players and stakeholders to lead healthier lifestyles.

MLR Wellness will focus on three main pillars: physical wellness, mental wellness, and nutritional wellness. Fans and players will be able to come together to share best practices, monitor progress and engage in an intentional, meaningful way that promotes a strong sense of community and embraces shared values around the pursuit of better.

"MLR Wellness is a new opportunity for our league to bring our engaged fans, talented players and key stakeholders together in an effort to promote better health on multiple levels across our community," said Nic Benson, MLR Commissioner. "A healthy life stems from healthy disciplines and habits, and MLR Wellness hopes to engage fans and players to advance these aspects for all."

For physical wellness, MLR will utilize its app and partner with Stepathlon, a challenge-based fitness program that promotes active lifestyles in communities, to promote physical health. Fans and players register and engage in challenges, winning prizes and inspiring everyone to find ways to stay active.

Based within the mental wellness platform, MLR will continue its collaboration with LooseHeadz, the rugby clothing brand and foundation raising awareness of mental health. With a focus to #TackleTheStigma, LooseHeadz will help MLR address the importance of mental fitness and looks to destigmatize conversations around mental well-being.

The last pillar, nutritional wellness, MLR will highlight the health habits of players and fans to provide insights and inspiration to make healthier choices for its nutritional health component.

The integration of MLR Wellness throughout the league's multiple platforms will promote a holistic approach to health that seeks to cultivate a healthier, more engaged community.

