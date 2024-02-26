"Salute to the Beetles" Game on June 6th in Alexandria

The Willmar Stingers announce today they will continue to play a Northwoods League home game during the 2024 season in Alexandria, MN. The desire to keep Northwoods League baseball in Alexandria was the driving decision to play a game away from home for the Stingers.

The game will be played on Thursday, June 6, promoted as the 9th annual "Salute to the Beetles". During this span, the Stingers have elected to forego their team's name and instead play the game as the Alexandria Beetles, dressed in the original threads.

The Beetles entered the Northwoods League in its early stages back in 2001 along with the Madison Mallards. The Beetles at the time competed in an 8-team league and now the Northwoods League sits at 26-franchises. The Beetles eventually became the Alexandria Blue Anchors existed for 15 seasons in the lakes area, which to this day is the smallest market the Northwoods League has participated in.

Owners Marc Jerzak and Ryan Voz were a part of the Inaugural Beetles team in 2001, which drew nearly 700 fans per game. Jerzak went on to help assist in the St. Cloud market and Voz stayed for six seasons as the general manager of the Beetles organization.

"This game is a very cool event, nostalgic for a lot of reasons," Jerzak said. "This truly feels like a step back in time and we felt we owed it to the fans in the lakes area to keep at least one game alive."

"The Alexandria market is amazing, and a lot of great memories have been made over the years," Voz said. "Fans truly seem appreciative that we put the efforts in to pull off this event."

During its tenure as the Beetles, Alexandria made two playoff appearances in the Northwoods League and produced multiple MLB alumni such as 2023 World Series Champion shortstop Marcus Semien (TEX) and Allen Craig (STL & BOS), who also won a World Series in 2011 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Other notable MLB names who played at the historic Knute over the past 24 consecutive years are Jeremy Accardo (Beetles), Lucas Duda (Beetles), Nick Mears (Stingers) and Twins prospect (Brooks Lee).

This summer the Beetles will face the Mankato MoonDogs at 7:05 p.m. and the last time the Mankato franchise visited Knute Nelson Memorial Park was back in 2016.

Last year's event was sold out, drawing over 1,600 fans to the ballpark for this summer tradition.

Individual and group tickets are still available for this year's game and can be purchased by calling Noah Voz, at 320-441-9009 or the Stingers ticket office at 320-222-2010.

For more information and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball."

The 2024 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

